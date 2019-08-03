French World Cup winner says he has ‘respect and admiration’ for the Brazilian

Beijing: Paris Saint Germains forward Kylian Mbappe has said he wanted Neymar to stay at the French powerhouse amid reports that link the Brazilian star with a move out of the Le Parc des Princes stadium.

“I want Neymar to stay with us. I have talked with him within a relation based on sincerity and respect. I respect and admire him and that’s why he knows what I think about the situation,” Mbappe said on Friday.

The 20-year-old made these remarks during a press conference held in the Chinese city of Shenzhen ahead of Saturday’s French Super Cup game versus Stade Rennais FC. Neymar is set to miss Saturday’s game as he will be serving a match-ban imposed last season.

Mbappe, who was part of the French squad that won the 2019 Fifa World Cup, also discussed the reports that tip Uruguayan forward Edinson Cavani to leave the team that has won the Ligue 1 title six times in the last seven editions.

The former Monaco player said he wanted to play “with great players and Cavani is one of them”.

PSG has been on a pre-season tour in China that saw it lose to Inter Milan on a penalty shootout (5-6) and then it prevailed over Sydney FC 3-0 in its second and final friendly match played in the Asian country.

“I want to thank everyone here in China for the welcome we have received. We have had a great time. But now, it’s the pitch that counts. Our objective is to concentrate entirely on tomorrow’s match,” Mbappe said.

Prior to the Chinese tour, PSG routed Dynamo Dresden 6-1 and then were held to a 1-1 draw by Nurnberg.

“Perhaps this is the first time I’ve had a full preseason,” Mbappe said. “I’ve done more this season than in the past. I am happy to be here and looking to give my best at every training session.”