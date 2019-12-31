Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and Oleksandr Zinchenko. Image Credit: Reuters

Leeds: Manchester City player Oleksandr Zinchenko hailed coach Pep Guardiola and said he is the best in the world.

“It’s unbelievable. He’s the best in the world, no doubt,” Zinchenko told Goal.com.

The 23-year-old said Guardiola is incredible with tactics and knows when the team needs advice.

“For me, the most important thing is he knows the right thing to say at the right time, and the team feels these type of moments. Of course, he is unbelievable with tactics,” he said.

On Sunday, Manchester City thrashed Sheffield United 2-0 and will next lock horns with Everton on January 1.

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti said his players must relish the opportunity to test themselves against the best teams ahead of Wednesday’s clash against City. Everton also face their local rivals and European champions Liverpool in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday, and the Italian is confident he can continue his strong start at the club having taken over from Marco Silva this month.

“Against City it’ll be a fantastic test to see where we are. They are a really strong team but we have confidence to do our best,” Ancelotti said.

“At the moment it is good to have this kind of test. Also against Liverpool. We have to try to be competitive against the top teams of England and Europe.”