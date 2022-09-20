France captain Hugo Lloris will miss their upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures against Austria and Denmark due to a right thigh injury, the French federation (FFF) said, leaving the world champions with a lengthy list of absentees.
AC Milan defender Theo Hernandez was also ruled out due to a right adductor problem, with Nantes goalkeeper Alban Lafont and Aston Villa defender Lucas Digne replacing the duo in the squad.
France take on Austria on Thursday and travel to Copenhagen to play Denmark on Sunday.
Manager Didier Deschamps is already without Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema, with the striker being diagnosed with two thigh injuries sustained during his side’s Champions League match at Celtic this month.
Olympique de Marseille midfielder Jordan Veretout was also called up in place of the injured Boubacar Kamara, who was a replacement for fellow midfielder Adrien Rabiot.
The defending champions are at the bottom of League A Group 1 with two points from four games and face the risk of dropping down to the second tier of the competition.
Verratti out
Meanwhile, Italy will be without Marco Verratti for their upcoming Nations League matches after the Paris St Germain midfielder had to be substituted due to a calf injury on Sunday.
Verratti was forced to leave the field in the 64th minute of their 1-0 Ligue 1 win at Olympique Lyonnais and PSG head coach Christophe Galtier said he would be examined on Monday.
Italy manager Roberto Mancini told reporters that the 29-year-old would not be available when they host England on Friday in Milan before travelling to Budapest to meet Hungary three days later.
“Verratti won’t make it,” Mancini said. “He took a knock on his calf and can’t even walk at the moment. We’re probably going to call up Davide Frattesi.” PSG confirmed that Verratti would return to the French club to receive treatment for “a contusion with deep haematoma” of the left calf.
Italy have five points from four games in League A Group 3 and are third behind Germany and leaders Hungary.