Dubai: Emilio Ballack, son of former Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Michael Ballack, has died at the age of 18.
The teen was involved in a quad-bike accident yesterday morning in south Lisbon.
Michael Ballack’s former clubs sent messages of condolence to the family. Chelsea, where Ballack won the Premier League title, League Cup and FA Cup three times, said they were “shocked and saddened” to learn of Emilio’s death. Former Blues captain John Terry wrote on Instagram: “Words can’t describe how heartbroken I am.”
Oliver Kahn, who played alongside Ballack for Germany and Bayern Munich, said he was “shook deeply” by the news.
Bayern said it was “united in grief with its long-serving player and his family”.
Ballack played for Leverkusen from 1999 to 2002 and 2010 to 2012, and their sporting director Rudi Voller said: “The news came as a shock and it’s hit me very hard.”