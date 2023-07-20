London: Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes has been named as the new captain of Manchester United, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

The 28-year-old will replace defender Harry Maguire, who was stripped of the team captaincy by manager Erik ten Hag after the England international failed to secure a place in the first team.

Fernandes, who has 64 goals and 54 assists in 185 games for the club in all competitions, captained in the absence of Maguire, who spent much of last season on the bench or injured.

The defender has been linked in British media reports with a move away from the club.

“The Portuguese midfielder has already worn the armband for United on numerous occasions and Erik ten Hag has confirmed that he will now lead the team on a permanent basis,” United said in a statement.

“As captain, the two-time Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year will continue to drive the highest standards throughout the squad as United push for success in the 2023-24 season and beyond.” Fernandes drew criticism for his petulant performance in the 7-0 loss to rivals Liverpool in March.

United’s pre-season campaign is underway, with the Old Trafford outfit beating Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais 1-0 on Wednesday.

United next travel to the United States, where they will face Arsenal, Wrexham, Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund in friendly matches ahead of the new campaign.

United will be back in action in next season’s Champions League after failing to qualify for the tournament in the 2021-22 campaign.

Andre Onana has completed a medical at Manchester United, who will sign the keeper for €51 million ($56.70 million) plus another €4 million in add-ons Image Credit: Twitter

Onana confirms United move

Andre Onana has left Serie A club Inter Milan, the Cameroonian goalkeeper said on Thursday, ahead of a move to Manchester United. According to Sky Sports, the 27-year-old has completed a medical at the Premier League side, who will sign the keeper for €51 million ($56.70 million) plus another €4 million in add-ons.

“I fell in love with San Siro, la Curva and the city. Now the circumstances are right for me to start a new journey in Manchester,” Onana said in a statement addressed to Inter supporters.

“I do it with great enthusiasm, but knowing that I will miss you. Eternal gratitude to all the ‘Interisti’. You make this club great.” Onana arrived at Inter in July 2022 from Dutch side Ajax Amsterdam. He quickly became manager Simone Inzaghi’s first-choice keeper and was central in a campaign that ended with Inter winning both the Italian Cup and the Super Cup. They also reached the Champions League final.

Onana looked destined to be the long-term first-choice keeper for Cameroon but decided to retire from international duty after playing just one match at the 2022 World Cup, where he was suspended for disciplinary reasons.

England Under-21 international James Trafford has signed a four-year deal with Burnely Image Credit: AFP

Burnley sign goalkeeper Trafford from Manchester City

Burnley have signed England Under-21 international James Trafford from Manchester City on a four-year deal, the promoted Premier League club said on Thursday.

No financial details were disclosed, but British media reported that Burnley paid a fee of £19 million ($24.42 million) including add-ons for the goalkeeper.

Trafford played a key role in England’s triumph in the U21 European Championship earlier this month, keeping six clean sheets in six games and saving a stoppage-time penalty in the final.

The 20-year-old, who joined City’s academy in 2015, spent the last two seasons on loan in League One, playing for Accrington Stanley and Bolton Wanderers.

“We’ve signed an extremely talented young man. More than just a talent he’s a great character,” Burnley boss Vincent Kompany said in a statement.

“James is a very impressive, confident mature young man. Most people have seen what he’s achieved in his career so far and his level of talent. We’re looking forward to developing that even further. Making him even better...” Trafford is Burnley’s sixth signing ahead of their return to the top-flight.

Ireland defender Matt Doherty has rejoined Wolverhampton Wanderers on a three-year deal Image Credit: Reuters

Defender Doherty rejoins Wolves on free transfer

Ireland defender Matt Doherty has rejoined Wolverhampton Wanderers on a three-year deal following the expiry of his contract with LaLiga side Atletico Madrid, the Premier League club announced on Thursday.

The 31-year-old joined Atletico from Tottenham Hotspur in January but only made two appearances for Diego Simeone’s side.

Doherty left Molineux after a decade in 2020, having played more than 300 games for the club.

“We’re really happy Matt’s back and he’s one the manager really wanted when he knew he was available,” Wolves’ sporting director Matt Hobbs said in a statement.