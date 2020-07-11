Michail Antonio hits four to send Norwich down from English Premier League

Jarrod Bowen is dejected as Norwich are relegated Image Credit: Reuters

Norwich were sunk in clinical fashion by West Ham United to confirm a record fifth relegation from the Premier League on Saturday.

Antonio’s four-goal blitz fired West Ham to a 4-0 win at Carrow Road on Saturday.

A seventh successive league defeat for Daniel Farke’s side sealed their fate as Antonio’s ruthless display boosted West Ham’s own survival bid.

Norwich are 13 points from safety with only three games left, meaning they are certain to make an immediate return to the Championship after last season’s promotion campaign.

The Canaries have become accustomed to relegation in the Premier League era, going down on four previous occasions in 1995, 2005, 2014 and 2016.

Farke was already resigned to relegation before this weekend given Norwich had lost every game since the coronavirus hiatus.

With all games being played behind closed doors, some Norwich fans might have been relieved not to have to watch the embarrassment of their limp demise in person.

In truth, they have looked out of their depth among the Premier League elite from the moment they paid the price for a naively attacking game-plan in a 4-1 defeat at Liverpool on the opening day of the season.

Farke was hamstrung by Norwich’s decision not to spend big money on new signings following their promotion.

Once Teemu Pukki’s early-season goal rush dried up, they have been on a relentless slide towards the Championship.

A 3-2 win over Manchester City was a rare highlight but just weeks later a 5-1 home defeat against Aston Villa underlined the problems undermanned Norwich would endure all season.

Norwich now face losing promising youngsters Todd Cantwell and Max Aarons to Premier League clubs when the transfer window opens.