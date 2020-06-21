A Newcastle United fan at a Black Lives Matter demonstration Image Credit: PA

04:17PM



Ahmed Radhi Image Credit: AFP

There was some sad news today as Iraq World Cup Mexico 86 hero Ahmed Radhi has died from complications linked to COVID-19. Radhi, 56, is an Iraqi football legend and scored what remains Iraq’s only World Cup goal in 1986 against Belgium, and he passed away on Sunday just hours before he was to be flown for treatment in Jordan.

04:00PM



Celta Vigo will need to give their all against Alaves as they are only one point above the drop zone in La Liga. That game is just kicking off as we speak. Alaves are safe in mid-table and have secured La Liga footy for next season.

03:54PM



The Championship in England is also back on the menu, and Cardiff City have upset the applecart somewhat by taking the lead against Leeds United, who are hoping to gain promotion to the Premier League for the first time in one billion years (or so it seems). We are at half-time there and Leeds will be desperate to rectify things and capitalise on West Brom's draw with Birmingham on Saturday and get back to the top of the table.

03:48PM



It's not all about the football as the resumption of the top leagues allows friends to socially-distantly get together to enjoy the games, bringing communities back together after three months of solitude and stress thanks to COVID-19.

Many fans in Dubai are taking the opportunity to catch their favourite teams at cafes and hostelries around town as the UAE takes strides to get back to social normality.

"The football returning is great in so many ways," says Craig Leader, manager of the Crown & Lion at Byblos Barsha Heights. "Of course the cusomers returning is great, but we get that real community feel back that has been missing for so long. The Crown is a big central part of community life here in Barsha Heights and the smiling familiar faces really lets us know we can get through this together."

03:41PM



In La Liga, Atletico got their Champions Legue bid back on track with a stylish win over Real Valladolid, while Getafe saw their own hopes diminished thanks to a 1-1 draw with Eibar.

03:39PM



Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski celebrates Image Credit: Reuters

Over in Germany, Bayern showed why they are champions of the Bundesliga for the EIGHTH time in a row with a Robert Lewandowski (who else?) inspired demolition of Freiburg. The Pole now has 33 goals this season in the league alone. Blimey.

Werder Bremen are in big trouble and could go down for the first time in 40 years after losing to Mainz. End of an era unless they get a miracle in the last day's play...

03:28PM



Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp. Image Credit: AFP

Liverpool begin the second part of their relentless march to the Premier League title/biggest implosion in football history (delete as appropriate) when they take the short trip to Everton's Goodison Park tonight. But before all that we have Newcastle United v Sheffield United, followed by Aston Villa v Chelsea.

03:26PM



There were a few upsets yesterday as Arsenal made it two losses on the trot as they were sunk by Brighton and their Champions League hopes are dwindling fast. Brighton on the other hand were thrilled to grab the three points that pulled them away from the relegation battle.

The news was not as good for Bournemouth and West Ham, who went down 2-0 to Crystal Palace and Wolves respectively.

03:21PM



Afternoon all. We have had our Super Saturday of football now that all the major leagues across Europe are back up and running following the coronavirus break. But I hope you have left some room for, erm, Super Sunday as there is still plenty more on-pitch action coming your way today.