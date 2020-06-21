Newcastle United are up for a scrap against Sheffield. Image Credit: Reuters

06:28PM



GOAL: Newcastle 2 Sheffield 0

What a rocket from Matt Ritchie at make it 2-0. Provider becomes scorer as he breaks into space after shrugging off a challenge, looks up an has a go. Bam! Back of the net! Sheffield will be looking at damage limitation now as they are down to 10 men.

06:24PM



Don't forget we still have Aston Villa against Chelsea coming up, ahead of the big Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton.

06:15PM



GOAL! Newcastle 1 Sheffield 0

I'm getting good at this timing thing! That is just pure comedy from the Sheffield defence as a harmless-looking cross from Matt Ritchie on the break flummoxes Enda Stevens, who lets it run between his legs before falling on his nose, and Allan Saint-Maximin is there to snaffle up an easy opener. Maybe Dean Henderson should have done better, beaten at his near post. I reckon John Egan is feeling pretty bad right now.

06:10PM



Red Card: John Egan - Sheffield

Egan will be regretting that early handbags tangle with Joelinton as he is forced to pull back the Brazilian forward as he attempts to break free on goal. Cue the second yellow from referee David Coote, followed by a red. Early bath John, and Joelinton has contributed to the Newcastle cause at last!!! Now, go get that goal Joe-Joe (it might catch on).

05:52PM



Santi Mina gets on the scoresheet for we've-gone-goal-mad Celta Vigo. Alaves on the wrong side of a 6-0 whipping in La Liga, making up for the lack of goals at Newcastle. The result hoists Celta away from the danger zone and Barcelona should be taking notes after their toothless display in the 0-0 draw against Sevilla the other night if they want to keep Real Madrid at bay in the title race.

05:47PM



Half-time: Newcastle 0 Sheffield 0

Newcastle's Joelinton Image Credit: AP

No goals and little to shout about other than a couple of fine stops from Sheffield's Dean Henderson in goal and a moment of pure comedy from Joelinton. Why does Steve Bruce persist in starting the guy? He has had enough punishment. 40 million quid well spent, Mike Ashley.

05:40PM



I don't know what they had for breakfast, but an invigorated Celta Vigo make it 5-0 against Alaves over in La Liga. They may have had little to cheer about this season, but they would bave chewed your hand, arm and shoulder off to be 5-0 up today and steering themselves away from the relegation zone. Former Barcelona and Manchester City man Nolito adds the fifth. Martín Aguirregabiria was sent off for the visitors, but Celta will not give a hoot!

05:24PM



Good work from the Newcastle 'sound-piping operator' as an empty stadium is filled with boos from the Tannoy system after Sheffield's John Egan and Joelinton go into the book.

Is Joelinton the worst Premier League signing ever? The much-maligned Newcastle striker wins no fans when he tees up a strike only to kick the ground and fall over instead. Joe-Joe, as no one calls him, hasn't scored in 35 hours on the pitch for Newcastle. Still zip-zip at St James.

05:19PM



Manchester United will be taking note as Sheffield United keeper Dean Henderson, on loan from Old Trafford, blocks brilliantly just when it looed like Newcastle would open the scoring. Talented lad Henderson, who has been in the news after United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer tipped him to be No. 1 for the Red Devils and England in the future.

Right on cue, Henderson gets down well to smother another Newcastle attack. The home side look up for this today...

05:01PM



Sheffield get us under way after the minute of silence in remembrance of those who have lost their lives in the coronavirus pandemic and the 'take-a-knee' demonstration for Black Lives Matter and a statement against racism.

04:59PM



So Cardiff win the early Championship match 2-0, a result that will have Leeds fans worrying it will be the same old story in their endless pursuit of Premier League football.

04:48PM



Celta Vigo, where have you been all season? Rafinha strikes twice inside 60 seconds to open up a 4-0 advantage over Alaves at half-time. It will be party time already in ... Vigo? Not only will they bag three points, if they keep this up it will do their goal-difference a world of good.

04:41PM



Team news is in from St James Park:

Newcastle XI Dubravka, Manquillo, Lascelles, Fernandez, Rose, Ritchie, Hayden, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin, Almiron, Joelinton. Subs: Schar, Carroll, Gayle, Muto, Krafth, Yedlin, Lazaro, Darlow, Bentaleb.

Sheff Utd XI Henderson, Basham, Egan, Robinson, Baldock, Berge, Norwood, Fleck, Stevens, McBurnie, Sharp. Subs: Zivkovic, Lundstram, Luke Freeman, Jagielka, Kieron Freeman, Mousset, Osborn, Moore, Rodwell.

04:36PM



Oh dear, Leeds. Having missed out on promotion to the Premier League so many times (they are the play-off failure masters) Marcelo Bielsa's side are doing things the hard way once again. Cardiff City have doubled their lead, thanks to a fine finish from Robert Glatzel, to add to David Hoilett's opener.

04:31PM



Liverpool fan Emily Farley's front garden Image Credit: Reuters

Now the title hasn't been won yet, but one Liverpool fan has started the celebrations early if her front garden is anything to go by. Emily Farley - and the general populace of planet Earth - is confident Jurgen Klopp's men will not throw away a 22-point lead at the top of the Prem and they will surely claim their first title in 30 years. Win against Merseyside rivals Everton later today and they will be one win away from officially starting the party. I hope it doesn't rain, Emily...

04:17PM



Good old Celta Vigo must have been reading! They have taken an early lead against Alaves in La Liga. Three points today could prove crucial in their relegation dogfight, as it will pull them clear of Mallorca, Leganes and Espanyol. The catchily named Jeison Fabian Murillo Ceron got the goal. Scotland's Oliver Burke plays for Alaves... I did not know that. Every day is a school day, and all that.

Make that 2-0! Celta are flying. Iago Aspas doubles their lead from the penalty spot. I am taking all the credit for this.

04:23PM



Ahmed Radhi Image Credit: AFP

There was some sad news today as Iraq World Cup Mexico 86 hero Ahmed Radhi has died from complications linked to COVID-19. Radhi, 56, is an Iraqi football legend and scored what remains Iraq’s only World Cup goal in 1986 against Belgium, and he passed away on Sunday just hours before he was to be flown for treatment in Jordan.

04:00PM



Celta Vigo will need to give their all against Alaves as they are only one point above the drop zone in La Liga. That game is just kicking off as we speak. Alaves are safe in mid-table and have secured La Liga footy for next season.

03:54PM



The Championship in England is also back on the menu, and Cardiff City have upset the applecart somewhat by taking the lead against Leeds United, who are hoping to gain promotion to the Premier League for the first time in one billion years (or so it seems). We are at half-time there and Leeds will be desperate to rectify things and capitalise on West Brom's draw with Birmingham on Saturday and get back to the top of the table.

03:48PM



It's not all about the football as the resumption of the top leagues allows friends to socially-distantly get together to enjoy the games, bringing communities back together after three months of solitude and stress thanks to COVID-19.

Many fans in Dubai are taking the opportunity to catch their favourite teams at cafes and hostelries around town as the UAE takes strides to get back to social normality.

"The football returning is great in so many ways," says Craig Leader, manager of the Crown & Lion at Byblos Barsha Heights. "Of course the cusomers returning is great, but we get that real community feel back that has been missing for so long. The Crown is a big central part of community life here in Barsha Heights and the smiling familiar faces really lets us know we can get through this together."

03:41PM



In La Liga, Atletico got their Champions Legue bid back on track with a stylish win over Real Valladolid, while Getafe saw their own hopes diminished thanks to a 1-1 draw with Eibar.

03:39PM



Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski celebrates Image Credit: Reuters

Over in Germany, Bayern showed why they are champions of the Bundesliga for the EIGHTH time in a row with a Robert Lewandowski (who else?) inspired demolition of Freiburg. The Pole now has 33 goals this season in the league alone. Blimey.

Werder Bremen are in big trouble and could go down for the first time in 40 years after losing to Mainz. End of an era unless they get a miracle in the last day's play...

03:28PM



Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp. Image Credit: AFP

Liverpool begin the second part of their relentless march to the Premier League title/biggest implosion in football history (delete as appropriate) when they take the short trip to Everton's Goodison Park tonight. But before all that we have Newcastle United v Sheffield United, followed by Aston Villa v Chelsea.

03:26PM



There were a few upsets yesterday as Arsenal made it two losses on the trot as they were sunk by Brighton and their Champions League hopes are dwindling fast. Brighton on the other hand were thrilled to grab the three points that pulled them away from the relegation battle.

The news was not as good for Bournemouth and West Ham, who went down 2-0 to Crystal Palace and Wolves respectively.

03:21PM



Afternoon all. We have had our Super Saturday of football now that all the major leagues across Europe are back up and running following the coronavirus break. But I hope you have left some room for, erm, Super Sunday as there is still plenty more on-pitch action coming your way today.