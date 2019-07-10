Player of the tournament Dani Alves among the shortlisted players

Porto Alegre, Brazil: Five Brazil players have been selected in the 2019 Copa America’s team of the tournament by the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL).

The tournament hosts won football’s oldest international continental trophy by defeating Peru 3-1 in the final at Rio de Janeiro’s Maracana stadium on Tuesday. Goalkeeper Alisson, right-back Dani Alves, centre-back Thiago Silva, midfielder Arthur and forward Everton featured in the competition’s best XI, published by CONMEBOL on social media.

The remainder of the team comprised Uruguay centre-back Jose Gimenez, Peru left-back Miguel Trauco, Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes, Chile midfielder Arturo Vidal, Colombia playmaker James Rodriguez and Peru striker Paolo Guerrero.