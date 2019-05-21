Tehran: Xavi Hernandez’s dazzling career came to a low-key end when his Qatari side Al Sadd were beaten 2-0 by Iranian giants Persepolis in their last group match of the AFC Champions League. The 39-year-old midfield genius, who helped Spain win the World Cup in 2010 and won four Uefa Champions League titles and eight La Liga titles with Barcelona, was cheered by fans at the Azadi Stadium in Tehran. Several home fans brandished banners reading “Adios Xavi” to show their appreciation of the player who with Andres Iniesta formed the backbone of one of Barcelona’s greatest ever sides.