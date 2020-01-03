Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti. Image Credit: AFP

Liverpool: Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti said his team must produce the perfect game in their FA Cup third round match at Liverpool on Sunday if they are to end two decades of disappointment in the Merseyside derby at Anfield.

Everton have not won at the venue since September 1999 and were hammered 5-2 in the Premier League this season, which led to Marco Silva’s sacking as manager before Ancelotti took over last month.

Victory will also give Everton a first win over European and World champions Liverpool since 2010.

“A normal performance is not enough against them. Everything has to be perfect,” Ancelotti, who masterminded a 2-0 Champions League win over Liverpool with former side Napoli in September, said on Friday.

“No mistakes, hard work, sacrifice, intensity. To beat them, the game has to be complete.”

Manchester United face Wolves in the third round at Molineux on Saturday, having been dumped out of the competition by them in the quarter-finals last season.

“They’re not going to make it easy for us,” said United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

“It’s the fourth time at Molineux since I’ve been here and we haven’t won yet. Liverpool lost there last season, City have just lost there so we have got to earn the right to win there. We’ve got to perform and go there positive.

“We want a reaction after the defeat against Arsenal, which everyone says was such a bad, bad performance. But in my mind it was a good game by two good footballing teams.”

Eighteen-year-old Mason Greenwood, who started and scored in the Boxing Day win at home to Newcastle and came off the bench at Arsenal, could be in contention, with Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay on the injury list.

Solskjaer also confirmed that reserve goalkeeper Sergio Romero would play at Molineux.

Defending champions Manchester City face Port Vale on Saturday.

Selected fixtures

Saturday

Rochdale v Newcastle United, 4.31pm

Southampton v Huddersfield Town, 7.01pm

Brighton v Sheffield Wednesday, 7.01pm

Fulham v Aston Villa, 7.01pm

Watford v Tranmere Rovers, 7.01pm

Preston North End v Norwich City, 7.01pm

Bournemouth v Luton Town, 9.31pm

Leicester City v Wigan Athletic, 9.31pm

Wolves v Man United, 9.31pm