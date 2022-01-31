There have been many incredible injury comebacks in sport. We often see athletes return from torn muscles and broken bones but perhaps Niki Lauda’s was the most unbelievable. Back in 1976 he suffered a brutal crash during the German Grand Prix and was trapped in his car engulfed in flames. He not only suffered severe burns all over his body, he had inhaled poisonous gasses too and while in hospital he slipped into a coma. But just 39 days after burning alive, he was back behind the wheel and came fourth at the Italian Grand Prix. It was incredible - but that remarkable story has been surpassed now by Danish footballer Christian Eriksen.

We all saw the shocking moment during the European Championships last year when the midfielder collapsed in a match against Finland with a cardiac arrest. Medics rushed to the stricken star and sought to revive him in front of a packed stadium that had fallen silent. His distraught wife came onto the pitch and was comforted by players. Everyone fared the worst when the physicians began administering mouth-to-mouth resuscitation and chest compressions. The former Tottenham player was dead for five minutes, doctors have since revealed.

Contract cancelled

Thankfully he was brought back to life and then taken to hospital. He was subsequently fitted with a implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) but his club Inter Milan had to cancel his contract because the device meant he was suspended from playing in Italy as Serie A rules do not allow players with an ICD to compete. Many believed the 29-year-old’s career was over, but Eriksen thought different.

He began training with his youth club in Denmark, Odense Boldklub, and stepped up his return to fitness with former team Ajax – employers of his former teammate Daley Blind who also has a similar device fitted. There were always questions marks regarding if there’d be any takers for the softy-spoken playmaker following his ordeal but those questions have been answered as he has now completed an extraordinary return to the game by signing for English Premier League side Brentford.

Second chance

Many clubs had been linked with Eriksen but the Bees have given him a second chance. They would have taken significant due diligence to ensure that he is in the best possible shape to return to competitive football and they need a player of his undoubted quality. They have been struggling lately following a bright start and he is exactly the kind of creative spark they need to push up the league table and alleviate any relegation fears they may have.