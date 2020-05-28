EPL finally given green light to resume after coronavirus delay

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp Image Credit: AFP

The COVID-19-delayed Premier League 2019-20 season has been given the green light to restart on June 17.

The English top flight will resume with Aston Villa v Sheffield United and Manchester City v Arsenal as the early games on June 17.

The Premier League was suspended on 13 March because of the pandemic and it will be 100 days after Leicester City's 4-0 win over Aston Villa on 9 March that competition will resume, with games now behind closed doors.

On Wednesday, clubs unanimously voted to resume contact training, having started non-contact training last week.

So far 12 people have tested positive for coronavirus after 2,752 tests across the league.