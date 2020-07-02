Tottenham Hotspur crashed to a 3-1 defeat at Sheffield United — and VAR played a key role in the home side claiming all three points at Bramall Lane.
The damaging defeat leaves Jose Mourinho’s side now nine points adrift of fourth place in the race for the coveted Champions League spots.
Sheffield took the lead when Sander Berge fired home his first goal in English football. Enter VAR as Harry Kane’s leveller was harshly ruled out for a handball by Lucas Moura in the build-up.
A raging Mourinho’s mood never improved as Lys Mousset put the home side 2-0 up as Spurs looked out of ideas. Oli McBurnie made it three before Kane hit a consolation strike in injury time. Sheffield are now up to seventh, with Mourinho’s inconsistent side dropping to ninth.