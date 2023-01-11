Dubai: Fulham will play host to Chelsea in the Premier League at Craven Cottage with Marco Silva’s side confident of getting all three points against Graham Potter’s strugglers.

The Cottagers, riding high in seventh in the table, are three places and three points better off than their West London rivals and have been playing some delightful football.

The Blues, on the other hand, have been woeful ever since Potter took charge and there are growing rumours that he could be facing the sack if results do not improve fast.

Extra edge

A local derby is arguably the last fixture he would have chosen to help get the team’s season back on track and there is bound to be an extra edge to the match what with the hosts keen to remain above their more illustrious opponents.

Fulham have been in top form since dometic duties resumed following the FIFA World Cup and have beaten Crystal Palace, Southampton and Leicester City in the league along with Hull City in the FA Cup third round.

Layvin Kurzawa and Daniel James have been looking sharp and have helped the team climb to seventh in the table and just five points below fifth-placed Tottenham.

They will be aiming to win four consecutive top-flight matches for the first time since the 1965-66 season and with the Chelsea are currently playing they may well do so.

Former coach

Blues fans made their feelings clear during the 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Manchester City in the FA Cup by chanting the names of former coach Thomas Tuchel and former owner Roman Abramovic. They have clearly seen enough of Potter and his project and want changes made at Stamford Bridge. Another poor performance coupled with a defeat could spell the end of Potter’s time in charge.

Chelsea are 10th and 10 points adrift of the top four after an abysmal run of just one win in their last eight league matches. They have suffered five defeats from their last seven competitive games in all competitions and will make the short journey to Craven Cottage with confidence severely lacking.