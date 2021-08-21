Lewy is such an important player for Bayern Munich he will stay at Bayern Munich, says Pep

Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski is believed to want to leave the German giants with Man City a possible destination for the Polish striker. Image Credit: AFP

Manchester: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola laughed off a question probing possible interest in Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski and said he would be happy if the transfer window ended immediately.

Poland striker Lewandowski, signed by Guardiola when the Spaniard was at Bayern, is looking for a new challenge with another top European club.

“Next question,” said the Spaniard. “Lewy is such an important player for Bayern Munich and he will stay at Bayern Munich. I am not going to talk, with 11 days left, about the transfer market.”

Premier League champions City are most keen on Tottenham Hotspur’s England striker Harry Kane, who wants to leave in order to challenge for major trophies.

Asked by reporters if he would be happy to go forward with the squad that he has at the moment, Guardiola replied: “Absolutely. More than happy. It is the same team, except Sergio (Aguero) for Jack Grealish, that we had last season.” Argentine Aguero, the club’s all-time top scorer, has moved to Barcelona with Grealish signed from Aston Villa as the Premier League’s first 100 million pound ($136.02 million) player.

Guardiola said Belgium midfielder Kevin de Bruyne was doubtful for today’s home game against promoted Norwich City.

Ankle injury

“Kevin has a problem still with his ankle.” Fellow midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has recovered from a shoulder problem, however.

“The rest of the team, everybody’s fit except Phil Foden,” said the manager.

City lost their season opener 1-0 at Spurs last weekend and Guardiola was taking nothing for granted against the Canaries.