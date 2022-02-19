Liverpool: Liverpool had to dig deep for a 3-1 victory against lowly Norwich City with goals by Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz securing the points after the visitors had threatened to pull off a massive shock at Anfield today.
In the end it looked relatively comfortable for Juergen Klopp’s side but when Milot Rashica’s shot deflected off of Joel Matip to give Norwich the lead just after the break, Liverpool’s hopes of putting some pressure on City looked in peril.
They were eventually rewarded for their intense pressure when Mane’s overhead kick levelled it up in the 64th minute and less than three minutes later Salah made it 2-1 after latching on to a long clearance by keeper Alisson.
Diaz calmed Liverpool’s nerves with a delightful finish in the 81st minute, finally flooring a courageous Norwich side. Liverpool’s fifth successive league win put them on 57 points from 25 games.
For all their effort, defeat put Norwich back at the bottom of the table after wins for Burnley and Watford. Dean Smith’s side have 17 points, five behind 17th-placed Newcastle United who have played a game less.
Top flight
Meanwhile, Hakim Ziyech scored a last-minute winner as Chelsea edged past Crystal Palace on their return to Premier League action. Thomas Tuchel’s side last played in the top flight almost a month ago when they defeated Tottenham, and have had a week’s rest since winning the FIFA Club World Cup last Saturday.
Second-half strikes from Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka lifted Arsenal to victory over Brentford as the Gunners moved to within a point of the top four.
The relegation battle saw another twist as Emmanuel Dennis’ late header gave Roy Hodgson his first goal and first win as Watford boss, and earned the Hornets a valuable win at Aston Villa while Burnley climbed off the bottom of the table after beating Brighton at the Amex Stadium for their first away win of the season.
Southampton maintained their impressive form with a comfortable win against a lacklustre Everton at St Mary’s. The Toffees now find themselves just four points above the bottom three,