Dubai: Arsenal were left battered and bruised by Liverpool at Anfield as Mikel Arteta and Jurgen Klopp went to war on the touchline in the English Premier League clash which finished 4-0 to the home side.
The two rival managers had to be separated after a furious bust-up that led to the referee giving both a caution. The usually stoic Arteta was angered by a Sadio Mane challenge on Takehiro Tomiyasu as they went for a header.
It seemed to spark the match into life but Klopp had the last laugh though as his side cruised to a comfortable win and also put an end to the Gunners’ ten-match unbeaten run.
Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Mo Salah and Takumi Minamino were all on target for the Reds which lifted them to second in the league table. Salah had failed to score in his previous three games but he put that right in the 74th minute.
32 goals
Arsenal have now conceded an incredible 32 goals in their last nine visits to Anfield and they hardly troubled Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson all night.
Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold said, “First half we had that aggression but didn’t capitalise on it. The first 15-20 minutes of the second half were as good as we’ve pressed all season. We were all over them - they were just seeing red blurs all over the place. That second half was outstanding.”