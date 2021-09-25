Liverpool: Andros Townsend and Abdoulaye Doucoure were on target as Everton condemned Norwich City to their sixth straight Premier League defeat with a comfortable 2-0 win at Goodison Park today.
A subdued first half sprung to life in the 28th minute when Norwich loanee Ozan Kabak was adjudged to have brought down Allan in the box following a lengthy VAR check and Townsend dispatched the spot-kick.
Better in attack
Norwich offered little going forward in the first half and their only notable attempt came from Mathias Normann, whose shot from distance was palmed away by Jordan Pickford.
The visitors were better in attack after the break, with Normann and Ben Gibson going close but Everton crushed any hopes of a comeback when Doucoure finished smartly in the 77th minute after being played in by Demarai Gray.
Everton climbed into fifth place and Norwich stayed bottom of the table.
West Ham win
Michail Antonio’s 90th-minute winner left Leeds still searching for a first Premier League win of the season as they were beaten by West Ham at Elland Road.
Raphinha had opened the scoring for Leeds but the Hammers replied in the seond half when Jarrod Bowen’s shot from inside the box deflected off Junior Firpo and into the back of the net. The Antonio provided a superb finish to give David Moyes all three points.
Newcastle United’s winless start to the Premier League campaign continues after Watford snatched a 1-1 draw in the second half at Vicarage Road while Jamie Vardy scored twice - as well as an own goal - as Leicester City came from behind to hold Burnley to a 2-2 draw.