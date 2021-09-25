Dubai: Liverpool are back at the top of the table but they were pegged back twice tonight by plucky Brentford in a thrilling clash in the English Premier League.
Yoane Wissa scored a late equaliser for the Bees to rescue a point for the newly promoted club. It was a fascinating clash with the home side matching Jurgen Klopp’s team for long spells. They created several opportunities to claim all three points and even had a goal ruled out for offside.
Ethan Pinnock had given Thomas Frank’s side a deserved early lead, poking home from close range after Ivan Toney flicked Sergi Canos’ low cross into the defender’s path. Diogo Jota brought Liverpool level moments later before Mohamed Salah’s 100th Premier League goal for the Reds gave them the lead but Vitaly Janelt equalised once more.
Curtis Jones thought he had won it for Klopp’s side with a long range effort but then up stepped Wissa to poke home.