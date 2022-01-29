Yaounde: Egypts progress at the Africa Cup of Nations could come at a heavy cost to its most popular club, dividing fan loyalties as the country awaits a key quarter-final clash in Cameroon tomorrow.

It also highlights a strange decision by FIFA to host its Club World Cup at the same time as the final week of the Cup of Nations tournament in an unprecedented overlapping of dates.

Cairo giants Al Ahly will participate in the Club World Cup in the United Arab Emirates next week, playing their first game against Mexican club Monterrey in Abu Dhabi on Feb. 5.

Best players

But if Egypt beat Morocco in tomorrow’s Cup of Nations quarter-final, and advance to next weeks semi-final and final, Ahly will have to play without six of their best players, who are in the Egypt squad at the tournament in Cameroon.

They also have another player, Ali Maaloul, in Tunisias squad and he is in the same situation, as his national team play Burkina Faso in their quarter-final match.

Al Ahly, who enjoy fanatical support from millions of Egyptians and across the Middle East, were incredulous when FIFA in November belatedly announced that the Club World Cup would take place Feb 3-13.

It was to have been played in Japan but they withdrew as hosts in September because of concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The overlap in dates and potential impact on Al Ahly being able to take their strongest team the Club World Cup was pointed out in a protest to world footballs governing body but fell on deaf ears.

Al Ahly sent official letters to the Egyptian Football Association, the Confederation of African Football and FIFA, requesting the three parties to collaborate to resolve the clash of dates, but no one has responded to our protests, the clubs director of football Sayed Abdelhafiz said.

Rare chance

The Club World Cup offers the African champions a rare chance to measure themselves against top clubs from Europe and South America.

At last years Club World Cup, hosted in Qatar, Al Ahly lost to Bayern Munich in the semi-final but edged Brazils Palmeiras on post-match penalties in a shock success in the third place play-off.