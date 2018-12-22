Dortmund: Borussia Dortmund increased their lead in the Bundesliga with a 2-1 victory over second-place Borussia Mönchengladbach. Halfway through the 34-match season,
The hosts started positively and created three chances inside the first 20 minutes here on Friday. Dortmund lost Paco Alcacer to injury in the 31st minute but went on to opening the scoring with three minutes left in the half on a goal by Jadon Sancho, who blew past four Mönchengladbach defenders before letting loose from inside the area.
Mönchengladbach, with only one shot up to that point, managed to equalise in first-half stoppage time, as Christoph Kramer converted his own rebound.
The eventual match-winner for Dortmund came in the 54th minute, when Marco Reus scored off a cross from Mario Götze.