Borussia Dortmund's Julian Weigl and Manuel Akanji. Image Credit: Reuters

Berlin: Borussia Dortmund must rediscover their winning touch against Bundesliga leaders Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday to avoid losing contact with the top spots early in the season.

The self-proclaimed title contenders have dropped into eighth place, four points off the top, after three consecutive draws. Dortmund gave up leads in all of these matches, raising concerns about their ability to finish games.

Dortmund’s front line, which includes Paco Alcacer, Marco Reus and Jadon Sancho, managed only two goals in those three games, the other goals coming from defenders or midfielders.

“We may not have lost the last few games but they certainly felt like defeats,” said Dortmund’s Julian Weigl.