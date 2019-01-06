Monaco: Spanish midfielder Cesc Fabregas is expected in Monaco on Sunday to negotiate a transfer to the French Ligue 1 club from Chelsea, sports daily L’Equipe reported.
Fabregas and his agent Darren Dein will meet Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasyliev, although a source said that the move has not yet been finalised.
Fabregas, 31, played four seasons at Arsenal from 2003-2007 alongside current Monaco coach Thierry Henry.
He moved to Chelsea in 2014 but does not figure in the future plans of coach Maurizio Sarri having played just six times all season.
On Saturday, Fabregas made a tearful farewell to Chelsea fans in the 2-0 FA Cup win over Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge where he had a penalty saved.
Alvaro Morata scored twice as holders Chelsea began their FA Cup defence while there was only one ‘giant-killing’ with third-tier Gillingham beating Premier League Cardiff 1-0.
Bristol City, unbeaten in eight second division Championship games, defeated top flight basement club Huddersfield by the same score thanks to Josh Brownhill’s 72nd-minute goal.
Crystal Palace left it late to see off fourth-tier Grimsby 1-0, with Jordan Ayew scoring four minutes from time.
Meanwhile second division Derby, managed by former England midfielder Frank Lampard, came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with Premier League strugglers Southampton.
Newcastle were also held to a draw, a Matt Ritchie penalty five minutes from time ensuring a 1-1 result against Championship club Blackburn.
But Arsenal, the record 13-times FA Cup winners, won 3-0 at Blackpool.
Fabregas, captain for the day, saw his poor 30th-minute penalty saved by Luke Steele.
But two goals in the space of 10 minutes early in the second half from the previously misfiring Morata, settled the tie.
Chelsea coach Carlo Cudicini, standing in on media duty instead of manager Mauricio Sarri, was uncertain when asked if Fabregas had played his last game for the Blues.
“I personally don’t know,” he said.
“He [Fabregas] has been fantastic for the teams he played for before us and the contribution he has given to this club and to this team has been amazing. Cesc is a top, top player.”
Cardiff conceded eight minutes from time when midfielder Elliott List scored for south-east club Gillingham.
“I bet we would have missed their chance if we’d had it,” said Cardiff manager Neil Warnock. “We wouldn’t have scored in a million years.”
It seemed Southampton were cruising into the fourth round following goals early in each half by Nathan Redmond but Derby hit back with two in quick succession after the hour mark through Jack Marriott and Tom Lawrence.
Everton survived a scare to see off fourth-tier Lincoln 2-1 at Goodison Park.
Ademola Lookman and Bernard put the Toffees 2-0 up by the 14th minute but the hosts, 58 places ahead of their opponents, struggled after Michael Bostwick pulled a goal back in the 28th minute.