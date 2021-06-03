Brussels: Belgium coach Roberto Martinez says Kevin De Bruyne is likely to miss the Euro 2020 opener against Russia on June 12 as he recovers from facial fractures.
The midfield talisman broke his nose and eye socket in a clash in the Champions League final last weekend but it would be days before Belgium were clear about his chances of competing, Martinez told reporters.
Unlikely to be fit
“De Bruyne is unlikely to be fit for that first match so whoever replaces him will have to show he’s ready,” Martinez said.
De Bruyne had been scheduled to join up with Belgiums squad just days before their opening Group B match after a long club season with Manchester City, culminating in last Saturdays Champions League final.
There is similar uncertainty over captain Eden Hazard, who has had long-standing injury woes.