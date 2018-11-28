Crespo wasted no time in addressing the hot topic that has caught the attention of football enthusiasts from across the globe. “I want to talk about what happened ahead of the final between River Plate and Boca Juniors,” he said. “I would like to say as players we are very disappointed with what happened. I would say we in Argentina have missed out on a huge opportunity to host a good final. We know there is a history of rivalry between the two sides. but the fans have to refrain from such practices.”