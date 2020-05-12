Zlatan Ibrahimovic takes part in a training session of Swedish league team Hammarby IF in Stockholm, keeping himself ready for the rigours of resumption of Serie A. Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: Zlatan Ibrahimovic, former Sweden, FC Barcelona and Manchester United star striker, is back in Milan and headed straight into a two-week quarantine period before resumption of football action in Italy.

Ibrahimovic, who spent the past two months at his home in Malmo, has plenty of tongues wagging about his future with AC Milan. The 38-year-old Ibrahimovic was photographed arriving in Milan wearing a face mask and gloves before being driven to the team’s training centre at Milanello, where he will spend the next two weeks by himself.

After the compulsory self-quarantine, Ibrahimovic is expected to join his teammates who have all resumed individual training since last week. Full-on training for the squad is set to start from May 18.

During his time in Sweden, Ibrahimovic – who incidentally is also fasting due to the ongoing month of Ramadan – kept himself busy while training and even featuring in a couple of friendly matches for Hammarby, a first division club of which he is a co-owner.

Serie A stars have returned to Italy with Juventus star forward Cristiano Ronaldo arriving in Turin last Monday from his native Portugal. Ibrahimovic had created a buzz a couple of years back after Ronaldo fans put up a video of the Portuguese striker’s amazing acrobatic goal in Real Madrid’s 3-0 win against Juventus in the first week of April 2018.

The former LA Galaxy striker has had an on-off feud with the Portuguese forward in recent times. The Swede had been quoted that he didn’t think Ronaldo’s move to Juventus was a challenge despite the 34-year-old calling it exactly that after leaving Real Madrid.

Ibrahimovic himself has recently left LA Galaxy to return for a fourth stint in the Serie A competition. The 38-year-old has had previous spells with Juventus, Inter Milan earlier in his career as well as an earlier stint at AC Milan.

On Tuesday, Ibrahimovic was at it again after a two-year hiatus wherein he has put up a video of yet another overhead bicycle kick from last year during his stint in the Major League Soccer (MLS) in the US.