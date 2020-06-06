Hamza Koya, left, died from coronavirus Image Credit: Twitter

Hamza Koya, the former footballer for the India national team died due to the coronavirus on Saturday morning, authorities have said.

The 61-year-old, who played for various Mumbai Football clubs and represented Maharashtra in the Santhosh Trophy, returned to his hometown near at Parappanagadi along with his family from Mumbai on May 21.

On May 26, Koya developed coronavirus symptoms and was moved to the Manjeri Medical College hospital.

Two days back he developed breathing problems and was moved to the ventilator but his condition worsened and he passed away on Saturday morning.