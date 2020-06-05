Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum celebrates scoring their goal with Roberto Firmino. Image Credit: Reuters

The Premier League chiefs and broadcasters have finally reached an agreement on who shows what games up to July 2 as the league season returns following the coronavirus pandemic shutdown.

With broadcasters Sky Sports, BT, Amazon Prime and the BBC in agreement, the majority of dates and times — including the FA Cup — have now been set in stone. Aston Villa against Sheffield United at 6pm UK time (9pm UAE) is the opener on June 17, immediately followed by Manchester City v Arsenal.

Tottenham Hotspur will take on Manchester United in the big Friday night curtain-raiser to the first full weekend of action.

Talks between organisers and broadcasters have been ongoing to ensure every match can be shown live, meaning some timings towards the end of the season are still to be finalised, with all fixtures are staggered until the final day.

Full schedule

Wed June 17 (UAE times)

Aston Villa vs Sheffield United (9pm)

Man City vs Arsenal (11pm)

Fri June 19

Norwich vs Southampton (9pm)

Tottenham vs Manchester United (11pm)

Sat June 20

Watford vs Leicester (3.30pm)

Brighton vs Arsenal (6pm)

West Ham vs Wolves (8.30pm)

Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace (10.45pm)

Sun June 21

Newcastle vs Sheffield United (5pm)

Aston Villa vs Chelsea (7.30pm)

Everton vs Liverpool (10pm)

Mon June 22

Man City vs Burnley (11pm)

Tue June 23

Southampton vs Arsenal (9pm)

Tottenham vs West Ham (11.15pm)

Wed June 24

Manchester United vs Sheffield United (9pm)

Newcastle vs Aston Villa (9pm)

Norwich vs Everton (9pm)

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace (11.15pm)

Thu June 25

Burnley vs Watford (9pm)

Leicester vs Brighton (9pm)

Chelsea vs Man City (11.15pm)

Wolves vs Bournemouth (11.15pm)

Sat June 27

Sheffield United vs Arsenal (FA Cup, 8pm)

Norwich vs Manchester United (FA Cup) (11.15pm)

Sun June 28

Aston Villa vs Wolves (3pm)

Leicester vs Chelsea (FA Cup, 5.30pm)

Newcastle vs Man City (FA Cup, 9pm)

Watford vs Southampton (7.30pm) Sky Sports

Mon June 29

Crystal Palace vs Burnley (11pm)

Tue June 30

Brighton vs Manchester United (9pm)

Sheffield United vs Tottenham (11.15pm)

Wed July 1

Bournemouth vs Newcastle (9pm)

Everton vs Leicester (9pm)

West Ham vs Chelsea (11.15pm)

Thu July 2

Arsenal vs Norwich (9pm)