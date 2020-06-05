The Premier League chiefs and broadcasters have finally reached an agreement on who shows what games up to July 2 as the league season returns following the coronavirus pandemic shutdown.
With broadcasters Sky Sports, BT, Amazon Prime and the BBC in agreement, the majority of dates and times — including the FA Cup — have now been set in stone. Aston Villa against Sheffield United at 6pm UK time (9pm UAE) is the opener on June 17, immediately followed by Manchester City v Arsenal.
Tottenham Hotspur will take on Manchester United in the big Friday night curtain-raiser to the first full weekend of action.
Talks between organisers and broadcasters have been ongoing to ensure every match can be shown live, meaning some timings towards the end of the season are still to be finalised, with all fixtures are staggered until the final day.
Full schedule
Wed June 17 (UAE times)
Aston Villa vs Sheffield United (9pm)
Man City vs Arsenal (11pm)
Fri June 19
Norwich vs Southampton (9pm)
Tottenham vs Manchester United (11pm)
Sat June 20
Watford vs Leicester (3.30pm)
Brighton vs Arsenal (6pm)
West Ham vs Wolves (8.30pm)
Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace (10.45pm)
Sun June 21
Newcastle vs Sheffield United (5pm)
Aston Villa vs Chelsea (7.30pm)
Everton vs Liverpool (10pm)
Mon June 22
Man City vs Burnley (11pm)
Tue June 23
Southampton vs Arsenal (9pm)
Tottenham vs West Ham (11.15pm)
Wed June 24
Manchester United vs Sheffield United (9pm)
Newcastle vs Aston Villa (9pm)
Norwich vs Everton (9pm)
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace (11.15pm)
Thu June 25
Burnley vs Watford (9pm)
Leicester vs Brighton (9pm)
Chelsea vs Man City (11.15pm)
Wolves vs Bournemouth (11.15pm)
Sat June 27
Sheffield United vs Arsenal (FA Cup, 8pm)
Norwich vs Manchester United (FA Cup) (11.15pm)
Sun June 28
Aston Villa vs Wolves (3pm)
Leicester vs Chelsea (FA Cup, 5.30pm)
Newcastle vs Man City (FA Cup, 9pm)
Watford vs Southampton (7.30pm) Sky Sports
Mon June 29
Crystal Palace vs Burnley (11pm)
Tue June 30
Brighton vs Manchester United (9pm)
Sheffield United vs Tottenham (11.15pm)
Wed July 1
Bournemouth vs Newcastle (9pm)
Everton vs Leicester (9pm)
West Ham vs Chelsea (11.15pm)
Thu July 2
Arsenal vs Norwich (9pm)
Man City vs Liverpool (11.15pm)