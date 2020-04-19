Pele applauds during the Fifa video Image Credit: Fifa

The world’s top football stars, including Pele, Maradona and Ronaldo have teamed up to pay tribute to workers striving to combat the coronavirus pandemic in a video posted by Fifa.

The video shows the past and present stars applauding “humanity’s heroes” from their respective homes.

“Across the globe, staff and volunteers at medical facilities have been risking their lives on a daily basis to support humankind,” Fifa said.

“Some have, sadly, paid the ultimate price. People working or volunteering in law enforcement, pharmacies, shops, warehouses, delivery services, public transport, and safety and security have also been playing a key role in protecting our way of life. To all of these heroic people: football thanks you, football remembers you and football supports you.”

Others who participate in the video include David Beckham, Gianluigi Buffon, Cafu, Fabio Cannavaro, Iker Casillas, Zinedine Zidane, Carli Lloyd and Marta.

“As footballers, we are used to receiving applause, but this time, we have the opportunity to show our appreciation for the many people who are risking their lives to protect ours,” Beckham said.