Auncion: South American football’s governing body Conmebol confirmed on Thursday earlier reports that the twice-postponed Copa Libertadores final second leg between Argentine rivals River Plate and Boca Juniors will be played on December 9 at Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu stadium.
In so doing, Conmebol rejected Boca’s appeal to be awarded the trophy without playing due to the attack by River fans at the weekend on their opponents’ team bus that injured a number of players and caused the postponements.