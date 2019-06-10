Coutinho, Richarlison and Jesus help hosts prepare for Copa America in style

Honduras' goalkeeper Luis Lopez (R) and Brazil's Philippe Coutinho eye the ball during a friendly football match between Brazil and Honduras at the Beira Rio Stadium in Porto Alegre, on June 9, 2019, ahead of Brazil 2019 Copa America. Image Credit: AFP

Los Angeles: Philippe Coutinho helped Brazil prepare for a Copa America without Neymar after 10-man Honduras were comprehensively thrashed 7-0 in Porto Alegre on Sunday.

The Paris St-Germain superstar will miss the tournament on home soil, which starts on Friday after injuring his ankle against Qatar last Wednesday.

But with Barcelona’s Coutinho providing an assist and a penalty strike and the likes of Richarlison and Gabriel Jesus also impressing by getting on the scoresheet against the outclassed Hondurans, who had Romell Quioto red carded in the first half.

Jesus and Richarlison, who both scored against the Qataris in Brasilia, were particularly lively once again along with the excellent Coutinho to prove the Selecao still have plenty of options in attack despite Neymar sitting on the sidelines.