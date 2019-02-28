“Tonight we were sensational. It was really good football. We have 69 points. We could have had 75 that’s possible. But we are playing a really good season. Let’s enjoy the ride and see as far as it takes us.” City needed a questionable penalty, converted by Sergio Aguero in the 59th minute, to beat a highly-disciplined West Ham, staying a point adrift of Klopp’s side in the table.