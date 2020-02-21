AFC says China’s match against South Korea for the Tokyo Olympics will be held in Sydney

The Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics logos Image Credit: Olympics.org

Sydney: The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said on Friday that China’s scheduled home match against South Korea in the final round of qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics will be held in Sydney due to concern over the China virus.

The Chinese women’s team have remained in Australia since last week’s 1-1 draw with Australia which meant China would play South Korea in a two-match contest.

China and South Korea will first meet in Yongin, near Seoul, on March 6, followed by a March 11 match in western Sydney.

Australia’s two play-off matches against Vietnam will take place on the same dates, with the team’s home leg set for McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle north of Sydney.

The winners of the semi-finals will advance to the Tokyo Games along with hosts Japan.