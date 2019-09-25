Italian international Palmieri, who has started five out of six league games this season, was joined on the treatment table by fellow defender Andreas Christensen after the Danish centre back suffered a knee problem in the same match.

“It will be a few weeks because it is the recurrence of an injury so we have to be a bit careful with it ... Andreas is not too severe. Hopefully he won’t be out for too long but I can’t give a time frame.” Lampard’s side, who are 11th in the league with eight points after two wins, two draws and two losses, host Brighton on Saturday.