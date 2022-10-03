Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool will welcome Gio van Bronckhorst’s Rangers in their Champions League Group A stage clash tomorrow night in what is being billed as a ‘Battle of Britain’ showdown.
Rangers have made a terrible start by losing both their opening two group stage fixtures following their return to the premier competition. It is usually a tough task to grab any points against Liverpool but now might be the ideal time to play them.
The Reds have been off colour both domestically and in Europe. They suffered another league setback as they drew 3-3 at home with Brighton on the weekend and are 9th in the table. They were also beaten 4-1 by Napoli in their group stage opener before beating Ajax 2-1 but there will be little margin for error when they face the Scottish giants who gained some momentum at the weekend with a confidence-building 4-0 rout of Hearts.
On target
Antonio Colak and Alfredo Morelos were both on target and will relish the chance to face Liverpool who will be missing key defender Andrew Robertson. Kostas Tsimikas will likely replace the Scotland captain while Klopp could make a few changes to his side with Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and Harvey Elliott all providing offensive options.
Meanwhile, Inter Milan will host Barcelona in a huge Group C clash at the San Siro with both sides level on points. Inter have made a poor start in Serie A while Barca are unbeaten in seven La Liga games.
The Spanish giants last lifted the continent’s top trophy seven years ago and will be keen to end that barren run. They have recruited very well over the summer with the likes of star striker Robert Lewandowski arriving from Bayern Munich to bolster their attack. With Romelu Lukaku injured Inter will look to Lautaro Martinez to provide the goal threat.