It will be an all-English affair between Chelsea and Manchester City for the coveted Uefa Champions League trophy (pictured) on May 29. Image Credit: Reuters file

The 50,000-capacity Estadio do Dragao of Porto in Portugal is being lined up as a replacement host for Turkey to host the all-English Uefa Champions League final between Chelsea and Manchester City on May 29. A formal announcement is expected within this week.

A AP report says the Uefa showpiece is set to be moved from Istanbul to Portugal just like last year due to pandemic issues in Turkey, people with knowledge of the situation said on condition of anonymity because talks are ongoing.

Uefa has been unable to secure the quarantine exemptions required for media and guests to be able to fly into London for the climax of its biggest competition, despite the government talking up trying to bring the game to Wembley.

While it would have been more ideal for the thousands of English fans to play the game on homesoil, Portugal is at least joining England’s ‘‘green list’’ of 12 low-risk territories where people aren’t required to quarantine upon their return from next Monday. Portugal will also have to lift its current block on tourists from Britain to allow an influx of fans, and guarantee Uefa can secure entry for the personnel required.

Playing the game with fans and sponsor guests is crucial for Uefa after having to stage last season’s final in Lisbon, which Bayern Munich won, without spectators being allowed due to Portugal’s coronavirus restrictions that are now being eased.