Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock celebrates on the pitch after the final whistle during the English Premier League football match against Brighton and Hove Albion at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton, southern England on April 19, 2019. Image Credit: AFP

Cardiff: Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock fears being “battered” as the Welsh side aim to boost their Premier League survival hopes when they host title contenders Liverpool on Sunday.

Tuesday’s 2-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion gave 18th-placed Cardiff a lift in their relegation battle as they are now just two points adrift of the safety zone.

However, Cardiff’s record against the top six teams is a cause for concern and they have lost all 10 of their matches this season.

“It’s going to be a great day; I don’t want it to be a lovely occasion but we still get battered,” Warnock told reporters.

“We’ve just got to try and give a good account of ourselves for the fans that are going because it’s a sell-out — and it probably could’ve sold out twice more.” Cardiff have conceded five goals to both Manchester City and Manchester United at home, as well as three each against Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

Liverpool arrive in the Welsh capital on an eight-match winning run in all competitions, and Warnock said it was crucial to stay solid defensively if they were to avoid another heavy defeat. “I don’t like my teams losing concentration like that,” he added. “We’ve still got a massive job to do. You’d still want to be in (17th-placed) Brighton’s shoes.

“We’re just glad that with four games to go we’re still surprising people. I like it when we surprise people.”

Meanwhile, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur will have an extra day to prepare for their Champions League semi-finals second leg matches after the Premier League on Saturday brought forward their respective fixtures.

Liverpool — who host Barcelona on May 7 — will face Newcastle on Saturday, May 4 with Spurs — whose second leg with Ajax is on May 8 — playing Bournemouth on the same day.

Liverpool’s clash with Newcastle — managed by Rafael Benitez who was in charge when they won the Champions League in 2005 — was due to be played on the Sunday whilst Spurs were slated to play Bournemouth on Monday, May 6.