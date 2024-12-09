From two European giants teetering on the brink of an early exit to another powerhouse aiming to maintain their perfect record, Gulf News previews all the key storylines from Tuesday’s Champions League action.

Madrid in trouble

With three defeats in five Champions League games this season, reigning champions Real Madrid face the unprecedented prospect of failing to progress to the knockout stages for the first time in their history. With just three matchdays remaining, Los Blancos sit 24th in the standings out of 36 teams.

This season’s revamped Champions League format sees the top eight teams qualify directly for the round of 16, while the next 16 ranked clubs enter a play-off, with the winners of the eight ties joining the top eight in the knockout stage. Currently clinging to the final play-off position, Madrid’s place is far from secure.

On Tuesday, they face Atalanta, one of only three unbeaten teams in the competition this season. Gian Piero Gasperini’s side are brimming with confidence, sitting atop Serie A after notching their ninth consecutive league win with a victory over AC Milan on Friday.

The Nerazzurri have scored a league-high 38 goals and conceded just one in their five Champions League games, including a draw against Arsenal and wins over Shakhtar, Stuttgart and a 6-1 demolition of Young Boys in their most recent outing.

Madrid’s European form, in contrast, has been dismal, with back-to-back defeats to Liverpool and AC Milan. A third consecutive loss would mark a historic low for the club, as they’ve never lost three Champions League matches in a row.

However, Madrid can draw some encouragement from their recent record against Atalanta, having won all three prior meetings, including a 2-0 victory in the UEFA Super Cup in August.

With only three games left of the league phase, Madrid must start collecting points to avoid a shocking exit. Direct qualification to the round of 16 now seems out of reach, but failing to even make the play-offs would likely rank as one of the most embarrassing moments in the club’s storied history.

Liverpool to continue 100% record?

Life is going pretty well for Arne Slot and Liverpool right now. Since the Dutchman took over from the legendary Jürgen Klopp in the summer, the Reds have suffered just one defeat in 21 games.

That impressive run includes a perfect record in the Champions League, where Slot has guided Liverpool to five wins from five, including a memorable victory over last year’s champions, Real Madrid, at Anfield. A win against Girona on Tuesday evening would all but guarantee their place in the round of 16.

As if they needed any extra advantage, Liverpool will head into the match well-rested after their Merseyside Derby against Everton was postponed on Saturday due to Storm Darrah.

Salah continues to shine for Liverpool Image Credit: AFP

For Girona, the situation couldn’t be more different. The Spanish side is struggling to find its footing in its debut Champions League campaign, with just three points from five games, leaving them 30th in the standings and three points adrift of the play-off spots.

Their form domestically hasn’t been any better. Girona comes into this clash with the six-time European champions winless in three matches, including a 2-0 loss to Real Madrid on Saturday. That defeat marked their 10th loss in all competitions this season - already two more than they suffered during the entirety of the last campaign.

While Girona can cling to the stat that Liverpool have lost seven of their last 10 away games against Spanish opposition, this Liverpool side under Slot seems to have a knack for grinding out results. That record may not count for much against a team firing on all cylinders.

PSG in desperate need of a victory

While the prospect of Real Madrid missing out on the Champions League knockout stages would undoubtedly be the shock of the campaign, PSG failing to qualify would come a close second.

Despite being one of the wealthiest clubs in the world, the French champions have been in disarray in Europe this season. With just four points from five games - one win, one draw, and three losses - Luis Enrique’s side has failed to replicate their domestic dominance.

Currently sitting 25th in the standings, they are two points adrift of a playoff spot with time running out in the league phase. If they are to salvage their European campaign, they need points quickly.

Their next opportunity comes on Tuesday against RB Salzburg, another struggling side in this year’s competition, with just three points and sitting 32nd. Salzburg’s form in Europe has been woeful, losing six consecutive Champions League home games in the main draw, including a crushing 4-0 defeat to Brest on matchday two.

PSG will aim to add to that streak and secure a much-needed win at the Red Bull Arena. The Parisian club is also desperate to end their four-match winless run in the Champions League - a slump they haven’t exceeded since April 2015.