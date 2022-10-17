Barcelona: Brazil forward Neymar arrived at a Barcelona court today to face a trial on fraud and corruption charges over his transfer to Barcelona from Santos in 2013.
The complainant, Brazilian investment firm DIS, said on Thursday it was demanding a five-year jail term for the player.
DIS, which owned 40% of the rights to the Brazil forward at the time, argues it lost out because the transfer fee was undervalued.
Lost appeal
Neymar, 30, has denied the allegations but lost an appeal in Spain’s High Court in 2017, leading to the trial being brought by Spanish prosecutors.
The Paris St-Germain player’s trial could last two weeks.
The other defendants are Neymar’s parents, the two clubs, former Barcelona presidents Josep Maria Bartomeu and Sandro Rosell, and former Santos president Odilio Rodrigues.