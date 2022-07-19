Copy of 703100-01-02-1658229500982
Belgium's midfielder Justine Vanhaevermaet (third right) celebrates after the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Group D football match against Italy at Manchester City Academy Stadium in Manchester, north-west England. Belgium won the match 1-0. Image Credit: AFP

Manchester: Belgium knocked Italy out of the Women’s Euro 2022 and reached the knockout stages of a major tournament for the first time thanks to a 1-0 win over the Azzurri.

Tine De Caigny struck the decisive goal four minutes after halftime, collecting the ball on the edge of the box and smartly moving on to her left foot before drilling into the bottom corner.

Last eight

Belgium, who will face Sweden in the last eight on Friday, take second place in Group D behind France who drew 1-1 with Iceland.

The Italians finish the group in bottom position with a solitary point.