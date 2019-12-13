Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka. Image Credit: AFP

Berlin: The festive season is looming, but Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich insists the defending champions must not give away any more points in the Bundesliga title race.

Back-to-back defeats at home to Leverkusen and last Saturday at leaders Borussia Moenchengladbach leave Bayern seventh in the German league table.

“We have nothing more to give away,” insisted Kimmich. Bayern trail Gladbach by seven points ahead of Saturday’s home match against Werder Bremen.

However, at exactly the same stage of last season they were nine points behind Dortmund, but gradually eroded the gap to win a seventh straight league title by two points in May.

Bremen are struggling in 14th place after picking up just 14 points in as many games.

Fixtures (all matches 6.30pm unless stated)

Saturday

Bayern Munich v Werder Bremen, Hertha Berlin v Freiburg, Mainz v Borussia Dortmund, Cologne v Bayer Leverkusen, Paderborn v Union Berlin, Fortuna Duesseldorf v RB Leipzig (9.30pm)

Sunday