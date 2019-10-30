Thomas Muller, centre, celebrates with his Bayern teammates. Image Credit: Reuters

Berlin: Holders Bayern Munich narrowly progressed to the round of 16 in the German Cup, scoring two late goals on Tuesday to defeat second-tier Bochum 2-1.

Bochum are floundering near the bottom of the second division but led Bayern 1-0 with less than 10 minutes to go, as the visitors struggled to break down a determined defence.

Winger Serge Gnabry hauled Bayern level in the 83rd minute, while Thomas Muller put his recent form worries to bed to score the winner in the 89th minute.

Bayer Leverkusen headed off a plucky Paderborn 1-0, with a 25th-minute strike from Lucas Alario enough to secure the win.

Karlsruher left it late, beating Darmstadt 1-0 through an 85th-minute goal from Philipp Hofmann.