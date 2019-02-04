Abu Dhabi: Al Wasl rallied from a goal down to beat Dibba 2-1 in the Round 14 of the Arabian Gulf League at the Fujairah Club Stadium on Monday. At half-time, Al Wasl led 2-1.
With this win, Al Wasl are currently placed 11th in the standings with 14 points while Dibba remain at the bottom with four points.
Dibba took the lead against the run of play in the 24th minute when midfielder Yousef Al Rawashdeh sent in a pinpointed long cross from the right and Yaseen Mohammad, left unmarked, nodded home past an out-of-position Al Wasl goalkeeper Yousuf Al Zaabi.
Al Wasl drew level in the 39th minute through their Brazilian striker Caio Canedo. Fabio De Lima nodded down a cross from the left by Ronaldo Mendes and Caio was well in position to slot home from inside the box. Just before the breather, Al Wasl took the led thanks to a penalty. Darwish Mohammad handled the ball while trying to stop Fabio’s surge and the referee pointed to the spot.
The latter’s effort was blocked by Abdullah Sultan but Mendes set it up again on the rebound for Fabio to tap home. Both side had their share of chances after the change of ends but none could disturb the scorers until the end.
In another early game, Baniyas outplayed Fujairah 4-0 at the Baniyas Stadium. Colombian midfielder Michael Ortega put Baniyas in the lead in the 18th minute. Suhail Ahmad Al Noobi crossed from the right and Spaniard Pedro Conde set it for Ortega, whose shot from the top of the box left Fujairah goalkeeper Saleh Rabee rooted.
In the 25th minute, Baniyas swelled the lead courtesy Robson De Paula, who slotted home after goalkeeper Rabee fumbled on a freekick from the left by Dutch recruit Leroy George.
Five minutes later, it was 3-0 for Baniyas after Fujairah defence allowed enough space for Haboosh Saleh Al Nofeli to score from the top of the box with a left-footed effort.
Baniyas completed the tally with an injury time strike in the second half through a penalty conversion by Pedro Conde following a foul on Ahmad Malalla by Ahmad Moosa.