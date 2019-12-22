Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti. Image Credit: AFP

Liverpool: Carlo Ancelotti has set his sights on ending Everton’s 24-year wait for a trophy after being confirmed as their manager on Saturday.

The Italian agreed a four-and-a-half-year deal and will be among the Premier League’s highest-paid managers with a deal more than double the 3.5 million-pounds-a-season of his predecessor Marco Silva.

He was in the stands to watch the goalless draw against Arsenal and spoke to his new players in the dressing room after the final whistle.

“This is a great club with a rich history and a very passionate fan base,” Ancelotti, 60, said. “There is a clear vision from the owner and the board to deliver success and trophies. That appeals to me as a manager and I am thrilled at the prospect of being able to work with everybody at the club to help make that vision a reality.