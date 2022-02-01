Dubai: Iran beat a spirited United Arab Emirates by the narrowest of margins at home on Tuesday to continue their strong run in the AFC Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. They were the first team to qualify from the Asian zone on last match day.
The two teams will play their last respective qualifiers in March where the Iranians will be looking to secure top spot, while ‘The Whites,’ as the UAE national team are called, will try to hold on to third place in the standings in order to qualify via the play-offs.
The lone goal of the match came when Mehdi Taremi took advantage of a rebound in the box to cross and put the home side 1-0 ahead.
Both teams, incidentally, came at the back of wins as the UAE made their home advantage count at the Al Maktoum Stadium to beat Syria 2-0, with goals from Caio Canedo and Yahya Al Ghassani. The Iranians also took advantage of their home advantage to beat Iraq 1-0 with a Taremi strike to earn a ticket to Qatar 2022.