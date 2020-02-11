A 12-year-old boy has been charged in connection with racist chants against Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos during the Scottish league clash with Glasgow rivals Celtic on December 29.
The BBC have reported that police launched an investigation following allegations of abuse during the fierly match, which Rangers won 2-1. Morelos was sent off late on for Rangers.
The boy cannot be identified for legal reasons and Scottish police issued a statement that all forms of abuse were "completely unacceptable" and that the force would continue to investigate every and any claim.