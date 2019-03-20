The grand finale of UAE boxing reality show ‘Fighting Fit Dubai’ will be held on April 26 at Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, where 12 finalists will battle it out to be champion of the ring. A total of 26 UAE-based amateur boxers have already been put through their paces in the series, now in its third season, with fighters being eliminated each week.

“Fight Night is the climax of six weeks of rigorous training, challenges, disciplined pursuit, ups, downs and everything in between. The show brings together a diverse group of everyday Dubai residents — moms, dads, teachers, doctors — all of whom are determined to make a serious change to their lives. They will transform their diets, lifestyle and routines completely and become healthier, more confident and more determined to get into the ring on Fight Night.” said Phil Griffiths, director of Fighting Fit Dubai and co-founder of Nomad Productions. “For fans of the show, this will be their chance to be part of the action and cheer for the stars they have been following all season. It will be a memorable night for the contestants and spectators alike.”