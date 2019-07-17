Toulouse: Australian Caleb Ewan claimed his maiden Tour de France victory when he won the 11th stage, a 167-km flat ride from Albi on Wednesday.
The Lotto Soudal rider beat Dutchman Dylan Gronewegen in a mass sprint with Italian Elia Viviani taking the third place.
France’s Julian Alaphilippe retained the overall leader’s yellow jersey.
With defending champion Geraint Thomas and his Ineos teammate Egan Bernal also finishing in the pack there was no change in the top three, marked by a fall that forced Nairo Quintana into a successful race to catch up.