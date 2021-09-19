Flanders: Former Danish professional cyclist Chris Anker Sorensen has died after being hit by a vehicle during a ride in Belgium, near Zeebrugge, the International Cycling Union (UCI) said.
Sorensen, 37, was due to commentate on the upcoming road world championships in Flanders.
“It is with great sadness that we learned of the death of our good colleague Chris,” a TV2 Sport announcer said on air.
The television pundit was one of the most respected riders in the peloton and had enjoyed a 16-year pro career before retiring in 2018 and spent several seasons with the CSC and Saxo Bank teams.
He recorded impressive wins at the Giro d’Italia and Critérium du Dauphiné before becoming national champion in 2015.